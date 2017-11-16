Edit Module
Obama White House Photographer Showcases His Favorite Shots

Pete Souza, chief photographer for the former president, took nearly two million shots to document the Obama years.

Text by Allison Duncan

Published today at 2:10 p.m.

Former chief official White House photographer Pete Souza is in Chicago this week to debut his new book Obama: An Intimate Portrait (Little, Brown & Company), which reproduces more than 300 of Souza’s photographs of the most memorable moments of the Obama presidency.

Throughout President Obama’s two terms, Souza captured nearly two million photos in portraits both highly classified and disarmingly candid—everything from unguarded time with the family to encounters with children and interactions with world leaders.

According to Souza, the former president couldn’t choose his own favorite (it changed every time he saw a new picture of him with Sasha or Malia). And while Souza won’t call a single shot his best, here are a few of his favorites, along with the behind-the-scenes information that brings them to life.

“The President with the First Lady in a freight elevator heading to an inaugural ball. It was chilly, so he draped his jacket over her shoulders.”
11:00 p.m., January 10, 2009   Photo: Pete Souza
“Reacting from the bench at one of Sasha’s basketball games. The two coaches for her team—the Sidwell Friends Vipers—couldn’t make it to the game, so the President and Reggie Love filled in.”
February 5, 2011   Photo: Pete Souza
“At the G7 Summit in Krün, Germany, with Chancellor Angela Merkel. The President and Merkel formed a close relationship over the eight years they were both in office.”
June 8, 2015   Photo: Pete Souza
“With Ella Rhodes, in her elephant costume for Halloween.”
October 30, 2015   Photo: Pete Souza
“Meeting Prince George at Kensington Palace, in London.”
April 22, 2016   Photo: Pete Souza
“Reading at the Resolute Desk. During autumn and winter afternoons, the President’s desk was bathed in dramatic backlight. In the final months of the administration, I tried to capture the President in that special light because I knew I’d never have the chance again.”
October 14, 2016   Photo: Pete Souza

