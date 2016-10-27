Some of Our Favorite Cubs-o-Lanterns
The knives are out as fans show their team spirit for Halloween.
Can a pumpkin tell the future?
A photo posted by Stacey Shintani (@rocketlass) on
Bowmanville’s Stacey Shintani has carved a pumpkin with a World Series player each year since 2004. With the exception of 2013’s Yadier-o-Lantern—to honor the Cardinals’ Yadier Molina—that player has gone on to win the championship. Here’s hoping this year’s selection of Javy Baez foretells good things for the Cubs.
You can’t go wrong with a basic W.
A photo posted by @fordtylerford on
But if you’re ambitious, pay tribute to Cubs great Ernie Banks, like this pumpkin spotted at the Chicago Botanic Garden.
Or this amazing rendering of Harry Caray. Holy cow!
@Cubs represented at the Louisville Jack O’Lantern Spectacular! #GoCubsGo pic.twitter.com/pupLaaEJGx— Joe Creager (@coachcreag) October 27, 2016
Painting feels like cheating, but this Maddon-o-Lantern is pretty great.
Chicago Cubs Coach Joe Maddon painted on a pumpkin I call the ” Maddon O Lantern @NBCNews @CBSNews @ABCNews @FoxNews @wttw #cubs #chicago pic.twitter.com/J6QUx3J2XP— JOHN (@RTIST33) October 14, 2016
