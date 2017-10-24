10 Must-Read Stories This Week in Chicago

The young, influential activist—a 30-year-old South Side minister—put the burdens of his city on his back. When it got to be too much, it turned into a very public suicide attempt. Huffpost’s Highline tells his story.

Bre’Anna Jones lost her fiancé, Jonathan Mills, in a shooting in North Lawndale. How does she explain to their four-year-old daughter what happened? The Triibe sits down with her for their series Another Life.

A new guard is shaking up the classic Chicago steakhouse. Chicago magazine picks its 10 favorites.

It’s much easier to track a car that’s used in a robbery than it is a gun. And the system is set up that way. ProPublica explains why.

The differences are significant, and a lower budget could mean greater disparities. WBEZ investigates.

The son of a pharma salesman who had his own illegal drug trade, a suburban man went through $220,000 of his mother’s retirement money in drugs. Now he helps addicts find jobs. The Tribune profiles him.

Southside Occupational Academy is a “transitional” school, giving students up to age 21 to prepare them for life on their own. Politico pays a visit.

It’s an old program with an illustrious list of participants. How does it work? The Daily Show highlights the nonprofit writing program.

The founder of Mothers Against Senseless Killings asked people what would stop Chicago violence. What she heard seems to work. Tamar Manasseh writes about her city for The New York Times.

Even though it could land him in jail. Chicago magazine talks to Jamie Kalven.

