Send in the (Senior) Clowns

This small group of elder entertainers is bent on bringing joy to older adults around the city.

Text by Text and Photos by Pat Nabong

Published today at 11:51 a.m.

Some older adults in Chicago have found the secret to eternal youth: wearing oversized shoes, strapping on red noses, and clowning around.

“We all are like kids at heart,” says Christine Cassello, who’s been transforming herself in this way for more than 10 years. “It keeps me active, keeps me thinking young.”

Cassello is part of the Chicago Senior Clown Troupe, a group that meets bimonthly to learn new circus tricks and practice their clowning techniques. The program, run by the city’s Department of Family & Support Services, is free to attend and attracts many aspiring elder clowns. But its members do more than just tell jokes, do magic tricks, and act comically. They also perform at nursing homes, hospitals, and senior festivals, where they attempt to spread joy to others their age.

“The concept of this troupe is kind of unique because they’re seniors, but they’re performing for seniors,” says Karen Hoyer, who’s taught the class since 2011. She adds that being a clown is all about having an open and giving heart — a quality that is at the core of performing for older adults.

“It’s ideal to go into nursing homes where people sometimes don’t have a lot of contact with other people. They might feel sort of down in the dumps where they’re kind of neglected,” she says. “The clown is good at reading the situation and noticing what’s needed and drawing that person out.”

And the benefits are mutual. For some members of the Chicago Senior Clown Troupe, clowning, which relies on a lot of movement-based and improv techniques, is a way to stay mentally and physically active. Most members also gain a sense of fulfillment along the way.

“The person that’s performing gets so much out of it because it’s not like you do a show and all these people applaud for you and you feel that,” says Hoyer. “It’s this very subtle reaction, where a person who hasn’t been talking or hasn’t responded — and you think that they’re not even paying attention — they might smile and say thank you. And you realize that the the whole time you actually were touching them.” 

Karen Hoyer, far right, says that teaching older adults is more freeing than working with kids, who are often self-conscious.  
Christine Cassello, Catherine Chard, and Ann Richards prepare for the annual Senior Fest in Millennium Park.  
Richards, who commutes from Batavia to attend clowning classes, plays a kazoo attached to a plunger.  
Carol Beu and Cassello take a break during clown class.  
Plastic clown noses get distributed during clowning class.  
Members of the troupe also learn how to apply makeup.  
Chard removes her makeup after a meet-and-greet with older adults. Clowning comes naturally to her. “I like making jokes in the first place when I’m not a clown,” she says.  
Hoyer, who has a background in theater with an emphasis on mime, teaches movement-based techniques that use the whole body to emote.  
Chard dances with older adults at the Senior Fest. “Since I grew up in the hippy-dippy ’60s, I thought that peace and love would be part of my background,” she says of Lovey, her clown persona. “And it’s a good excuse for wearing bell bottoms.”  
The Chicago Senior Clown Troupe poses for portraits beside the Bean.  
Richards, left, performs as Bubbles, and Cassello, as Missy Chrissy.  
Chard says she loves seeing people react when they see her dressed as Lovey. “And then I play up to it. If somebody ignores me when I’m in complete clown, that makes me feel a little sad,” she says.  
Members of the troupe dress up from head to toe.  
Carol Beu, whose clown name is Pickle Puss, makes bubbles for kids during the Father’s March in Englewood’s Ogden Park. Beu loves clowning because it’s a way to entertain people, no matter their age. It also keeps her youthful. “You can’t be really old if you can be silly and goofy,” she says.  
Beu, Antonio Sanders, and Jay Samstag entertain kids at the Father’s March. Sanders believes that clowning has had positive effects on his mental and physical health. “Sometimes, you can bend over and you have pain,” he says. “Don’t think about the pain. Think about the movement and once you make that movement, that makes you feel a lot better.”  
Richards entertains two women at the Senior Fest.  
Bobo, a retired journalist, wears a pin honoring his 99-year-old father who was also a clown.  

