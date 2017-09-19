10 Stories You Should Read This Week

The last investigator to see the 17-month-old alive was an intern—while favored employees got the easiest cases. The Tribune investigates.

Christian Picciolini runs a non-profit to convert people from white nationalism. And he’s getting more requests since the election. Chicago magazine talks with the co-founder of Life After Hate.

The mayor wants students to have a plan for after high school in order to graduate. What’s wrong with that? The Atlantic considers the possibilities.

And one of the largest is in Brookfield, with over 600 games. NPR visits Galloping Ghost.

By putting $20 million into the Illinois Service Federal Savings & Loan Association, it joins with a grassroots movement meant to bolster community lenders. Bloomberg explains.

The modest little Skokie Swift has a historical importance belied by its size. Curbed tells its story.

How do they properly prep barbecue in Revival Food Hall? With a smoker 20 stories up. Fooditor explores their system.

More than two dozen have resigned or announced their resignation from the “toxic environment.” The Washington Post asks why.

Nearly half of all the medical students in America that are enrolled in the immigration program attend there. Now all 32 face potential deportation. Chicago magazine speaks with them.

The governor said a 401(k)-style plan would lead to $500 million in savings in a matter of months. But just getting it running could take even longer than that. The Better Government Association explores the disconnect.

Share







