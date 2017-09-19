10 Stories You Should Read This Week
The tallest BBQ pit in the world, why Illinois legislators are quitting, and advice from a former neo-Nazi.
1. At DCFS Office That Handled Semaj Crosby Case, a ‘Toxic’ Work Environment
The last investigator to see the 17-month-old alive was an intern—while favored employees got the easiest cases. The Tribune investigates.
2. How Do You Change a White Supremacist’s Mind? We Asked a Reformed Neo-Nazi
Christian Picciolini runs a non-profit to convert people from white nationalism. And he’s getting more requests since the election. Chicago magazine talks with the co-founder of Life After Hate.
3. The Controversy Behind Chicago’s Diploma Mandate
The mayor wants students to have a plan for after high school in order to graduate. What’s wrong with that? The Atlantic considers the possibilities.
4. Looking for Analog: Old Button-Mashing Arcades Come Back for a New Generation
And one of the largest is in Brookfield, with over 600 games. NPR visits Galloping Ghost.
5. Chicago Puts Millions of Deposits into Its Last Black-Owned Bank
By putting $20 million into the Illinois Service Federal Savings & Loan Association, it joins with a grassroots movement meant to bolster community lenders. Bloomberg explains.
6. When Chicago’s Yellow Line Was the Future of Urban Transportation
The modest little Skokie Swift has a historical importance belied by its size. Curbed tells its story.
7. The Tallest Barbecue Pit in the World Is in Chicago’s Loop
How do they properly prep barbecue in Revival Food Hall? With a smoker 20 stories up. Fooditor explores their system.
8. Fed-Up Illinois Legislators Head for the Exit in Big Numbers
More than two dozen have resigned or announced their resignation from the “toxic environment.” The Washington Post asks why.
9. Loyola’s DACA Medical Students, Largest Group in the Country, Plagued with Uncertainty
Nearly half of all the medical students in America that are enrolled in the immigration program attend there. Now all 32 face potential deportation. Chicago magazine speaks with them.
10. State Budget Whodunit Raises Doubt About Quick Savings from Pension Overhaul
The governor said a 401(k)-style plan would lead to $500 million in savings in a matter of months. But just getting it running could take even longer than that. The Better Government Association explores the disconnect.
