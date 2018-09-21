The Fight to End Cash Bail Is Far from Over

A few years ago, Devoureaux Wolf got mixed up in a situation he attributes to being in the “wrong place at the wrong time.” A friend was driving him home when the pair got pulled over. “I wound up getting assaulted by an officer, and somehow I ended up getting charged for assaulting him,” Wolf says. “Next thing I know, I’m in Cook County jail with a $30,000 D-Bond with no idea of how I was going to pay it.”

Wolf says he spent three months in pretrial detention because he couldn’t afford to pay his bond. Then, as King told Chicago in 2016, a fellow inmate gave him the phone number for the Chicago Community Bond Fund, an organization dedicated to helping people like King get out of jail — and, more broadly, to ending money bond permanently.

Since organizers started holding meetings in late 2014, CCBF’s reserves have ballooned. According to the organization’s 2017 year-end report, it raised and posted more than half a million dollars in bail between the end of 2015 and end of 2017, freeing more than 100 people.

The bond fund also celebrated a major victory in 2017: Cook County Chief Judge Timothy Evans issued an order dictating that defendants who aren’t considered dangerous cannot be jailed solely because they can’t afford to post bail.

The Coalition to End Money Bond — another advocacy group of which CCBF is a member — has since been monitoring that order, titled 18.8A. This past Tuesday, the one-year anniversary of the day the order took effect, the organization released a report of its own findings on 18.8A’s implementation.

The 16-page document, compiled by volunteers who attended Cook County bond hearings, shows that the number of defendants saddled with money bonds fell from 52% to 23% of all defendants. Concurrently, the number of people released on their own recognizance increased from 25% to 51%. And between September 18 and December 29 of 2017, the number of people in Cook County Jail fell from over 7,500 to under 6,000.

CCBF also held a rally outside the Thompson Center to celebrate how far bond reform has come — but also to underscore how much work is left to be done. More than 100 people filled the plaza on Tuesday, carrying signs and banners reading “End money bond” and “Money bail is ransom.”

Demonstrators also unraveled large banners tacked with more than 2,500 seed packets, each representing a person in Cook County Jail unable to post bail. Attendees were encouraged to take the packets home and plant the seeds.

Despite a year of progress, CCBF says that community organizations continue to see judges set unaffordable money bonds. The Coalition’s report details some telling statistics: “From December 21, 2017 to August 15, 2018, the number of people incarcerated on a money bond decreased by just 472 people while the number of people incarcerated on no bond increased by 461 people,” it reads.

The CCBF also hasn’t seen a decrease in the number of people contacting them to be bailed out of jail. From June 2017 to July 2018, it received requests from more than 1,600 people, and has paid bond for more than 50.

Pretrial incarceration has a deleterious effect on prisoners stemming from conditions both inside and beyond prison walls. While inside, Wolf says he suffered from kidney problems due to dehydration, and feared for his physical safety. He also lost his job, and his ailing uncle passed away. Thanks to the CCBF, Wolf was able to attend his uncle’s funeral and see his mother graduate.

Organizer Lavette Mayes, who volunteers with the CCBF, says she lost her housing, her business, and almost her kids while she was incarcerated awaiting trial. “My children suffered tremendously,” Mayes says. “My family suffered tremendously…all simply because I could not afford to pay my bond. I spent 571 days in jail not because I was guilty of a crime but because I was not rich enough to pay for my freedom while I waited for my trial.”

Advocates say they’re excited that Cook County Jail now imprisons at least 1,000 fewer people today than it did a year ago. But they plan to keep up their fight.

“We’re in a really pivotal moment in Cook County,” says Sharlyn Grace, coexecutive director of CCBF. “We’re going to hear in some of the press coverage from officials that we’re doing so much better than we were a year ago, and that’s true.

“We want to keep going…it’s one thing to change a policy on paper. It’s entirely another thing to shift the way we have been treating black and brown communities in Cook County and across Illinois for decades.”

Next Tuesday, more activists will take their message to end money bonds directly to the Cook County Criminal Courthouse at 26th and California. Clergy members and other activists with the People’s Lobby will gather at 2:30 p.m. for a demonstration they’re calling “Freeing the Captives: A Call for Mass Liberation,” to demand that Judge Evans and other bond court judges end the use of the practice.

