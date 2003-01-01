Latest
3D
ago
5D
ago
Big Jones Is Undergoing a Major Renovation
The restaurant’s currently shuttered for both a kitchen and (sort of) a menu overhaul.
6D
ago
Snapchatting Teens Are the New Food Influencers
Gaggles of social media–savvy high school girls are coming soon to a restaurant near you.
6D
ago
VIDEO: Meet the New Food Influencers: The Snapchatting High School Girls
Ruby, Anna, Leah, and Izzy will discuss what Chicago restaurants are popular among their friends and the food/social media trends they see.
6D
ago
Eris Brewery and Cider House Brings a Cozy Taproom to Irving Park
Chicago’s first cider house and brewery has a rooftop patio and banquet hall planned, too.
1W
ago
Room 237 Is a Pop-Up Bar Tribute to ‘The Shining’
The Rookery in Ukrainian Village decked out its upstairs bar to look like the Overlook Hotel’s fictional Gold Room—and invited some characters from the movie.
2W
ago
Ludlow Liquors Serves Up Cocktails by the Ounce, and Other Dining News
Plus: Chef Debbie Gold is back on the Chicago scene, Le Colonial is giving up its Gold Coast location, and more
2W
ago
The 10 Hottest Restaurants in Chicago Right Now
Chicago’s most buzzed-about restaurants in March
2W
ago
Budget Pick: Yvolina’s Tamales Is Not for Traditionalists
With the owner’s atypical methods and ingredients, this Pilsen spot’s tamales offer some unique options.
3W
ago
New Pastry Chef Brings Cinnamon Churros to the Dearborn, and Other Dining News
Plus: Drinkingbird closes its doors and Avec’s brunch takeovers
3W
ago
Punch Bowl Social Will Serve Food from Celebrity Chef Hugh Acheson
The restaurant-slash-bar-slash-entertainment-complex opens in the West Loop on March 10.
3W
ago
5 Chicago Breweries Where You Can Have Beer Your Way
The explosion of new taprooms means there’s a place for every kind of drinker, from those who want ambiance to fans of experimental brews.
3W
ago
VIDEO: Katherine Anne Confections Serves Up Luscious Hot Chocolate with Homemade Marshmallows
The Logan Square cafe also offers caramels, truffles, and other tasty treats.
3W
ago
Old Habits Will Serve Up Fries with Melted Gelato and Lumpia Shanghai Inside of Ludlow Liquors
The sprawling menu takes some inspiration from chef Nick Jirasek’s Filipino heritage.
4W
ago