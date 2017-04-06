Oriole’s Chef Nabs National Honor

Openings

East Side Tavernita (Residence Inn, 201 E. Walton Pl., Gold Coast), the latest venture from Rosebud Restaurant Group’s Alex Dana, is soft-open as of yesterday.

Northwest Indiana has its own style of burger, and the Region (2057 W. Roscoe St., Roscoe Village) offers a taste of the griddled patties without crossing state lines.

Morsels

Big news this week for a few of Chicago’s heavy hitters: Noah Sandoval of Oriole was named one of the country’s best new chefs by Food & Wine magazine. See the full list of honorees. Last year, Chicago awarded it a coveted four-star review.

And early this morning, Alinea learned it would remain on the World’s 50 Best Restaurants list, albeit at number 21 (a slide from last year’s slot at number 15). Check out all 50.

