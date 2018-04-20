Caddyshack Restaurant Comes to Rosemont and More Dining News

Openings

Looking for a great steak? The Palm (323 E. Wacker Dr.) is now open again after a $2.5 million renovation. Located in the Swissôtel, the newly updated space includes a ton of new art, a 2500-bottle glass wine room, and an enclosed, all-season patio.

The Chelsea Room (named for the New York neighborhood) is now open in River North (221 N. Clark St.). A combination art gallery, bar and lounge, the space is inspired by the ’70s art scene and includes huge graffiti murals and a DJ booth lined with vinyl records.

There is now yet another location of The Budlong, and River North-based chicken fans should be very excited. This newest location is inside the Merchandise Mart, and also is serving breakfast.

Bill Murray, restaurant owner? Actually, multi-restaurant owner, as he and his brothers opened their second Caddyshack restaurant (9546 Balmoral Ave., Rosemont), and the first one in the Chicago area (the original is in Florida).

Morsel

Trying to get a cup of coffee on May 29? You’ll have to go to an independent coffee shop, because Starbucks has just announced that it’s closing all its U.S. locations on that day for racial bias training after an incident in Philadelphia ending in the arrest of two African-American customers for trespassing.

