“How to Use a Knife” Uncovers Kitchen Drama, and More Dining News

Opening

Not a new opening, but a re-opening, as one of the prettiest hidden gems in town comes back on line for warm weather. Homestead on the Roof (1924 W. Chicago Ave.) is open for business on Thursday, headed by chef Scott Shulman and drawing on its massive rooftop garden.

Morsels

Lots of accolades coming Chicago’s way in the last couple of weeks. Punch magazine named Kumiko and Mordecai two of the most exciting new bars in America, and GQ listed Kitsune one of the best new restaurants in America. Congrats to our hometown heroes.

If you’re a theater fan, be sure to check out Will Shiner’s How to Use a Knife at the Shattered Globe Theater starting April 29. The production, which takes place in a restaurant, brought on Glenn Fahlstrom (of Glenn’s and Fahlstrom’s Fish Market) as their “restaurant consultant,” so it should be pretty authentic.

