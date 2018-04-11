Six New Bar and Restaurant Patios to Look Forward to This Spring

Yes, it’s a bit weird to be talking about patios when there was an actual blizzard earlier this week. But despite what your senses are telling you, it’s April, and before you know it, it’ll be time for patio drinking and dining. Here are six new patios that you will want to add to your summertime list.

The Moonlighter

3204 W. Armitage Ave., Logan Square

The team behind Scofflaw opened this bar too late last year to really show off its awesome outdoor space, but it’s got a 1000-square foot-patio with giant umbrellas, picnic tables, and built-in fireplaces. With cocktails that come in pitchers, $2 shots of rose (on draft, no less), and griddled burgers, this is going to be the perfect spot for an afternoon snack.

Ludlow Liquors

2959 N. California Ave., Avondale

This new bar (with awesome Filipino-inspired food from sister spot Old Habits) has been packing guests in for a couple of months, but just wait until the patio opens. Ludlow Liquors will boast a dog-friendly backyard garden with two-tiered stadium seating, so you will hopefully not have to wait to find a spot. There’ll even be a service counter outdoors, so you don’t have to go inside to grab a drink, and the owners have teased some boozy slushies for the future.

Lonesome Rose

2101 N. California Ave., Logan Square

The space at Lonesome Rose is so bright and airy, it almost feels like you’re outside already. It’s about to get even better with patio season: Lonesome Rose will have both a sidewalk café area and a rooftop patio. The full food and drink menu is available in both places, so you can grab a seriously credentialed margarita (by expert barman Paul McGee) and a great taco and bask in the sun.

Big Star

3640 N. Clark St., Lake View

Move over Wicker Park, there’s a new Big Star in town: The brand-new Wrigleyville location of the beloved taco joint in the Hotel Zachary doesn’t have a patio quite as expansive as the original, but it has the benefit of overlooking all the game-day antics. The patio itself has 80 seats, but the main dining rooms (both levels) have retractable walls, so during the summer everyone gets to feel like they’re dining outside.

Tied House

3157 N. Southport Ave., Lake View

Tied House is the new spot next to Schuba’s in the space that once housed Harmony Grill. Debbie Gold is getting attention for her food, but this spring will be the first time anyone is getting a glimpse of the epic outdoor space. With large couches, ivy-covered walls, and a huge stone fireplace, this might be the most glam of the new 2018 offerings. A huge wall of glass looks into the restaurant, it’s dog-friendly, and if you can score one of the 50 or so seats, you’ll be sitting very, very pretty.

Whatever Replaces Sixteen

Trump International Hotel & Tower, 401 N. Wabash Ave., River North

OK, so this one doesn’t have a name yet, but there’s no way it won’t become one of the hottest outdoor spaces of 2018. The formerly kind-of-awkward terrace outside of Sixteen will now be fully integrated with the restaurant, serve a complete menu of treats from chef Nick Dostal, and even work with items grown on the rooftop. And plus, there’s that view.

