Your Favorite Restaurants, Now as Zoom Backgrounds

The parade of options for takeout and home dining continues. If you were a fan of Income Tax and its awesome wine program before the lockdown, the restaurant is running a nice program to keep your cellar well stocked. In addition to some great bottles at bargain prices, the restaurant will put together a half case or a case for contact-free pickup, and you can even custom-design it with an expert. Call the restaurant at 773-897-9165 and follow them on Instagram to keep up.

Keep an eye on your local breweries and taprooms. Many of them are stuck with supplies of beer that isn’t being served and a lot of them are trying to shift product at really great prices – a win for the consumer and some much-needed cash for the business. For example, Sketchbook Brewing in Evanston is selling growlers for as little as $10, while crowlers at Goose Island are $10 and growlers at Begyle are as low as $12.

The creativity coming out of restaurants right now astonishes me, and it’s now moved into the virtual realm. Land & Sea Department has put up a bunch of images to use as Zoom meeting backgrounds, so if you want to have a date at Cherry Circle Room or gather with your co-workers at Parson’s, you can — sort of.

I’ve been really craving a good cheeseburger, which is why I was really excited to get an email from The Loyalist announcing their Loyalist Cheeseburger Dinners available for pickup. $28 gets you the famous burger, a deviled egg iceberg salad, chips, and a cookie. It’s available on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, but I’d pre-order soon through Tock before it’s sold out.

More and more, restaurants that jumped into the delivery game are deciding to shut down entirely, usually due to concerns for employee safety. Last week, it was One Off Hospitality; this week, it’s Piece Pizza. Make sure to check before you plan on a place being open for delivery, and if you’re a Piece fan, give to their GoFundMe.

