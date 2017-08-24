Food’s Back at Lost Lake! and Other Dining News

Openings

Royal Grocer & Co. (2118 N. Damen Ave., Bucktown) is a misnomer, for inside you’ll find full-service dinner and weekend brunch, with veggie-focused dishes by Rob Shaner (Homestead on the Roof). The non-grocer takes over the former Red Door space.

The crew behind West Loop spot Honey’s has popped up in the recently defunct Sink|Swim digs. They’re dubbing the seafood joint Good Fortune (3213 W. Armitage Ave., Logan Square), and it’ll run through the end of the year while the Scofflaw Group works up a new concept for the space.

Morsel

Last week, preeminent tiki den Lost Lake (3154 W. Diversey Ave., Logan Square) began serving food for the first time since a 2016 kitchen fire took adjoining Chinese take-out spot Thank You out of commission. (All the Asian-accented food—like glass noodle salad, curry udon, and an uni-crab Rangoon mashup—comes from Peter Coenen and Fred Noinaj.) Now, they’ve converted Thank You’s space into a second bar called Stranger in Paradise, where they’ll host pop-ups and play around with rotating themes. Should you be inclined to check it out, the first pop-up is this weekend: Trash Tiki, which aims to make all the ingredients for island-style drinks using the stuff that would normally get thrown out.

