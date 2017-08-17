Land & Lake Kitchen Opens in the Loop, and Other Dining News

Openings

It’s been quite the summer for hotel bar and restaurant openings. This week’s newbies include a new ground floor tenant at the LondonHouse Hotel (81 E. Wacker Dr., Loop) courtesy of LM Restaurant Group (Troquet, Taketei Sushi). Land & Lake Kitchen serves American classics (Wisconsin-style, beer-battered walleye included), a Midwest-focused selection of beers, and cocktails using locally distilled liquor. And at the Dana Hotel (660 N. State St., River North), the Fifty/50 Restaurant Group’s contemporary seafood restaurant Portsmith and dark, mystical bar Leviathan have both opened.

After recently taking up residence at the former Melanthios Greek Char House site, bakery-café Maison Marcel (3114 N. Broadway, Lake View) has rolled out dinner service. On the menu: health-focused French-American dishes.

The first U.S. location of Rome-based Bonci Pizzeria has fired up its ovens in the West Loop (161 N. Sangamon St.). Expect artisanal pies with daily changing toppings and light, crisp crust cut by the slice, Roman-style, with scissors.

Morsel

Bon Appetit has settled on the country’s ten best new restaurants, and two of them happen to be in Chicago: Elske landed at number two and Giant at number six.

