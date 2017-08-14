Booze by the Beach at Shore Club

In these waning days of summer, you must do all you can to take advantage of the great outdoors, which is why Shore Club’s (1604 N. Lake Shore Dr.) opening over the weekend happens to be perfect timing. You still have the opportunity to drink a cocktail while draped over a lounge chair, a thing you can absolutely do here.

Things were quiet on this first weekend for the beachfront bar and restaurant, but don’t expect that to remain the case—with the Air & Water Show on the horizon, you may find yourself fighting for a stool.

Here’s what all we saw when we stopped in.

