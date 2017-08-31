Urban Crosta’s Artesian Pizza Comes to Streeterville, and Other Dining News

Openings

Jason Paskewitz may be out of the Blanchard kitchen (though he remains a minority partner following a lawsuit), but the wayward chef has kept his career on a French trajectory at Pearl Brasserie (180 N. Wacker Dr., Loop). Joining Paskewitz at the fully reconcepted former Pearl Tavern space is Steve Carrow (Naha and The Lunatic, The Lover & The Poet), who serves as general manager and beverage director.

Following two recent strike-outs by other pizza restaurants (Robert’s Pizza Co. and Flour & Stone), the team at Urban Crosta (355 E. Ohio St.) hopes their artisan pizza concept—where crusts are made from an aged sourdough starter that undergoes a lengthy maceration process—is up to bat in the Streeterville storefront.

New York City-based taqueria Dos Toros (1 N. Dearborn St., Loop) has rolled into town with a straightforward menu proffering burritos, tacos, quesadillas, salads, and platos (tortilla-less burritos) that are fully customizable with meats, veggies, beans, cheese, and sauces.

If day one is any indication, North Center has taken kindly to the new Jewish deli in the neighborhood: Word on the street is that Steingold’s of Chicago (1840 W. Irving Park Rd., North Center) had to close early yesterday after being cleaned out of pastrami and other essential ingredients.

Morsels

Yet another impossibly cruel restaurant closure: Ruxbin (851 N. Ashland Ave., Noble Square) will shutter after seven years of serving eclectic fine dining in a neighborhood-restaurant setting. Your final day to experience Edward Kim’s spot is September 10.

If you like chicken and Chance the Rapper, Tuesday’s your day: In support of the opening of its new flagship location, Nando’s Peri-Peri (117 E. Lake St., Loop) will be bringing in Chance to man the grill starting at 6 p.m.—all proceeds will go to education non-profit Social Works.

After closing for an extensive remodel, Shallots Bistro (7016 Carpenter Rd., Skokie) is now open, serving a limited menu for the time being.

