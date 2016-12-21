What You Need to Know About the Chicago Dining Scene This Week

Openings

The name may not exactly lure you in, but perhaps the dream team behind Income Tax (5959 N. Broadway) will. Owner Nelson Fitch (Independent Spirits), GM Collin Moody (Intelligentsia), and executive chef Ryan Henderson (New York spots Alder, Empellon Cocina, and Momofuku) have banded together to offer Edgewater a taste of updated classic dishes from Spain, France, Italy, and Germany, plus a 70-bottle wine list. Read more.

West Loop newbie Eden (1748 W. Lake St.) focuses on Mediterranean flavors and hyper-local ingredients—many of which come from an onsite, 1,800-square-foot greenhouse.

“Regional, Carolina-focused ACC-themed cuisine” is not one we’ve seen before, but that’s the shtick at sports bar Tobacco Road Tap Room (2249 N. Lincoln Ave.). Atlantic Coast Conference games dominate the TVs, and themed food representing the region’s 15 schools makes up the menu.

The crew behind the Greek Kitchen minichain opened a fast-casual, Greek street food spot called DOX Quality Greek (1566 N. Damen Ave.), right in the thick of the North/Milwaukee/Damen action. Read more.

Ronero (738 W. Randolph St.), a bilevel, dual-concept project houses an eatery serving up Latin American, Cuban, and Caribbean dishes. Plus, it has a speakeasy with tableside mixology, classic Cuban cocktails (daiquiris, mojitos), and some large-format originals. Read more.

Morsels

You’ve got 10 days left to get in a meal at Perennial Virant (1800 N. Lincoln Ave., Lincoln Park). After New Year’s Eve, the restaurant will shutter for reconcepting and renaming—and Paul Virant won’t be manning the new kitchen. Stay tuned for more details.

Another (almost) end-of-the-year restaurant closure of note is Belly Shack (1912 N. Western Ave., Logan Square). Bill Kim’s (Urban Belly, BellyQ) fast-casual Korean/Puerto Rican hybrid spot will serve its last meal on Christmas Eve after seven years beneath the Western Blue Line station.

