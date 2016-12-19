Lost Lake’s Christmas Menu Makes It a Winter Wonderland

Take in the holiday fantasia at Lost Lake (3154 W. Diversey Ave., Logan Square). Through the end of the year, the tiki bar has been converted into what they’re calling Sippin’ Santa’s Surf Shack, and the standard menu has been cast aside in favor of a slew of holiday specials and cocktails created by likeminded spots such as Boilermaker in New York City and Beachbum Berry’s Latitude 29 in New Orleans. Instead of sipping a banana daiquiri, you’ll have to drink out of a mug shaped like Santa’s pants. ‘Tis the season.

There’s wintry cheer to be found in every nook of the place: tinsel, ornaments, a festive red glow. And you can take it in through New Year’s Eve.

Here’s what we saw when we stopped by.

