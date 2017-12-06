Make Reservations for These Four Festive Holiday Dining Events

Between the decorating, the gifts, the family time, and the cooking, the holidays are busy enough. That’s why going out and letting someone else pamper you during the holiday season sounds like a pretty amazing idea—these four restaurants have you covered.

Reveillon at Big Jones

5347 N. Clark St., Andersonville, 773-275-5725

Traditionally, a Reveillon dinner is served after Christmas Eve midnight mass in the South, when everyone is crazy hungry and ready to celebrate. This one is a little bit more manageable (reservations are available all evening) but the spirit is still there, with giant family-style dishes like an American chestnut tamal with duck jus, creamed venison pie, stuffed trout with crawfish and rum, and nutmeg bread pudding. Dinner is $52 a person—call the restaurant for reservations.

Christmas Eve Day Brunch at Shaw’s Crab House

21 E. Hubbard St., River North, 312-527-2722

Shaw’s is known for their decadent brunches, and they’re stepping up their game for Christmas Eve (which happens to fall on a Sunday this year). In addition to their normal insane seafood selection, they’ll have roast leg of lamb, whole hams, holiday pies, cookies, and more. Plus, from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m., Santa will be there live to chat with the kids. The brunch is $75 for adults and $20 for kids, and you can make reservations by calling.

History for the Holidays at Lawry’s

100 E. Ontario St., River North, 312-787-5000

This holiday special is a real draw for Chicago history fans, as Lawry’s opens up the second floor of their home, the former McCormick Mansion, for tours on December 15. For $50, guests get to see the rarely-opened space, tour all sorts of secret rooms, enjoy bites and drinks while they learn, and then, of course, head downstairs to see all the fun in the main dining room. Call the restaurant to get a spot.

Feast of the Seven Fishes at Spiaggia

980 N. Michigan Ave., Gold Coast, 312-280-2750

If you’re Italian, you know that the most awesome dinner of the season isn’t Christmas Day, it’s the Feast of the Seven Fishes. Spiaggia is hosting a version of this celebratory meal on December 21, and it’s a pretty great deal: $75 for six courses, focused (of course) on seafood like steelhead, clams, octopus, fluke, and more. Tickets are available online.

