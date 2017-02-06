Escape Winter with Gumbo and Cocktails at Fifolet

Fifolet (1942 W. Division St., Wicker Park) really goes all in on the New Orleans inspiration. There’s gumbo and cornbread aplenty for eating, some interesting cocktails for quaffing, and a warmhearted, welcoming atmosphere for anyone who drops in.

Keep this one in mind for Mardi Gras, of course (the crew has big plans for the holiday later this month), but for the rest of the winter, too. There’s a fireplace, perfect for taking the chill off. And if you’re planning a daytime visit, bring the kids–the bar/restaurant is family-friendly when the sun’s out.

Here’s what we saw when we stopped by.

