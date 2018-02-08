Eris Brewery and Cider House Debuts in Irving Park, and Other Dining News

Openings

Steingold’s, the awesome deli in North Center that opened last year, now has a sibling: Steingold’s Station (4642 N. Francisco Ave.), right outside the Francisco Brown Line stop. The location used to house a short-lived outpost of Baker Miller, and now is serving breakfast sandwiches and lox.

The cider boom had a bit of a false start a couple years back, as cider-based projects never materialized, but it may be time for a revival, as Eris Brewery and Cider House (4240 W. Irving Park Rd.) is now open for business. With a variety of house-made ciders and beers on draft, a full menu and a large dining room, this is a great spot to drink on the Northwest side.

Restaurants, it might be time to do an internal audit. Blackbird and avec got badly burned, as it was reported last week that their bookkeeper may have stolen as much as $600,000 over six years. That’s a lot of orders of bacon-wrapped dates.

A new cocktail summit is coming to Chicago, and the focus is on diversity. Chicago Style, a conference led by Sharon Bronstein (the 86 co.), Caitlan Laman (Ace Hotel) and Shelby Allison (Lost Lake), will take place in May, the New York Times reports. In addition to drinks, the goal is to bring issues of diversity and sexism in the hospitality industry front and center.

We reported recently on the upcoming awesomeness that is Bar Biscay. It’s still awesome, but slightly different, as the opening chef, Wilson Bauer, has parted ways from the restaurant. The new chef hasn’t been announced yet, and the opening is slightly delayed.

