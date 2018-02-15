Here Are Chicago’s 2018 James Beard Award Semifinalists
28 Chicago restaurants and industry professionals earned nominations.
This morning, the James Beard Foundation announced the long list of semifinalists for its prestigious James Beard Awards. There were 28 Chicago restaurants and industry professionals nominated across 12 different categories. (That’s down from 31 last year, though there was at least one Chicago nominee in each eligible category.) Here they are:
Best New Restaurant
Haisous
Mi Tocaya Antojería
Outstanding Baker
Greg Wade, Publican Quality Bread
Outstanding Bar Program
Lost Lake
Outstanding Chef
Tony Mantuano, Spiaggia
Carrie Nahabedian, Naha
Outstanding Pastry Chef
Jennifer Jones Enyart, Dos Urban Cantina
Meg Galus, Boka
Outstanding Restaurant
North Pond
Outstanding Restaurateur
Kevin Boehm and Rob Katz, Boka Restaurant Group (Boka, GT Fish & Oyster, Girl & the Goat, and others)
Outstanding Service
Boka
Sepia
Outstanding Wine Program
The Boarding House
Outstanding Wine, Spirits, or Beer Professional
Charles Joly, Crafthouse Cocktails
Rising Star Chef of the Year
Sarah Rinkavage, Marisol
Best Chef: Great Lakes Region (IL, IN, MI, OH)
Andrew Brochu, Roister
Abraham Conlon, Fat Rice
Diana Dávila, Mi Tocaya Antojería
Paul Fehribach, Big Jones
Brian Fisher, Entente
Jason Hammel, Lula Café
Beverly Kim and Johnny Clark, Parachute
Ryan McCaskey, Acadia
David Posey and Anna Posey, Elske
Iliana Regan, Elizabeth
Noah Sandoval, Oriole
Zoe Schor, Split-Rail
Lee Wolen, Boka
Finalists in each category will be announced March 14, and the final awards ceremony will take place on May 7 at the Lyric Opera.
