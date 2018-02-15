Edit Module
Here Are Chicago’s 2018 James Beard Award Semifinalists

28 Chicago restaurants and industry professionals earned nominations.

By Christian Belanger

Published today at 11:11 a.m.

The Vung Tàu style charred lobster served at HaiSous Vietnamese kitchen in Pilsen.
This morning, the James Beard Foundation announced the long list of semifinalists for its prestigious James Beard Awards. There were 28 Chicago restaurants and industry professionals nominated across 12 different categories. (That’s down from 31 last year, though there was at least one Chicago nominee in each eligible category.) Here they are:

Best New Restaurant
Haisous
Mi Tocaya Antojería

Outstanding Baker
Greg Wade, Publican Quality Bread

Outstanding Bar Program
Lost Lake

Outstanding Chef
Tony Mantuano, Spiaggia
Carrie Nahabedian, Naha

Outstanding Pastry Chef
Jennifer Jones Enyart, Dos Urban Cantina
Meg Galus, Boka

Outstanding Restaurant
North Pond

Outstanding Restaurateur
Kevin Boehm and Rob Katz, Boka Restaurant Group (Boka, GT Fish & Oyster, Girl & the Goat, and others)

Outstanding Service
Boka
Sepia

Outstanding Wine Program
The Boarding House

Outstanding Wine, Spirits, or Beer Professional
Charles Joly, Crafthouse Cocktails

Rising Star Chef of the Year
Sarah Rinkavage, Marisol

Best Chef: Great Lakes Region (IL, IN, MI, OH)
Andrew Brochu, Roister
Abraham Conlon, Fat Rice
Diana Dávila, Mi Tocaya Antojería
Paul Fehribach, Big Jones
Brian Fisher, Entente
Jason Hammel, Lula Café
Beverly Kim and Johnny Clark, Parachute
Ryan McCaskey, Acadia
David Posey and Anna Posey, Elske
Iliana Regan, Elizabeth
Noah Sandoval, Oriole
Zoe Schor, Split-Rail
Lee Wolen, Boka

Finalists in each category will be announced March 14, and the final awards ceremony will take place on May 7 at the Lyric Opera.

