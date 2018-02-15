Here Are Chicago’s 2018 James Beard Award Semifinalists

This morning, the James Beard Foundation announced the long list of semifinalists for its prestigious James Beard Awards. There were 28 Chicago restaurants and industry professionals nominated across 12 different categories. (That’s down from 31 last year, though there was at least one Chicago nominee in each eligible category.) Here they are:

Best New Restaurant

Haisous

Mi Tocaya Antojería

Outstanding Baker

Greg Wade, Publican Quality Bread

Outstanding Bar Program

Lost Lake

Outstanding Chef

Tony Mantuano, Spiaggia

Carrie Nahabedian, Naha

Outstanding Pastry Chef

Jennifer Jones Enyart, Dos Urban Cantina

Meg Galus, Boka

Outstanding Restaurant

North Pond

Outstanding Restaurateur

Kevin Boehm and Rob Katz, Boka Restaurant Group (Boka, GT Fish & Oyster, Girl & the Goat, and others)

Outstanding Service

Boka

Sepia

Outstanding Wine Program

The Boarding House

Outstanding Wine, Spirits, or Beer Professional

Charles Joly, Crafthouse Cocktails

Rising Star Chef of the Year

Sarah Rinkavage, Marisol

Best Chef: Great Lakes Region (IL, IN, MI, OH)

Andrew Brochu, Roister

Abraham Conlon, Fat Rice

Diana Dávila, Mi Tocaya Antojería

Paul Fehribach, Big Jones

Brian Fisher, Entente

Jason Hammel, Lula Café

Beverly Kim and Johnny Clark, Parachute

Ryan McCaskey, Acadia

David Posey and Anna Posey, Elske

Iliana Regan, Elizabeth

Noah Sandoval, Oriole

Zoe Schor, Split-Rail

Lee Wolen, Boka

Finalists in each category will be announced March 14, and the final awards ceremony will take place on May 7 at the Lyric Opera.

Share







