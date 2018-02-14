The Roost Flies Into the Loop, and Other Dining News

Opening

If you work in the Loop, you now have more than one hot chicken option—an embarrassment of poultry riches. In addition to the Budlong at Revival Food Hall, The Roost opened a Loop location this week at 400 South Financial Place. If you do a lot of in-office business lunches, they cater through their website.

Morsels

Apparently, there is a restaurant crime wave sweeping Chicago—last week, Blackbird; this week, Embeya. The FBI is seeking a warrant to arrest Attila Gyulai, the former co-owner of the now-closed restaurant who is accused of stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Tickets for one of the most fun food festivals of the year, Chowdah Fest, are on sale now. The event is on March 5 at 6:30 p.m. and it takes place on an actual boat in Lake Michigan (don’t worry, seasick diners—the boat doesn’t go anywhere). A whole passel of chefs compete to make the best variation on chowder they can come up with, and attendees vote to pick the chowdah champion. An early bird ticket is $45.

