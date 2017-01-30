Edit Module
Edit Module
Edit Module
Edit Module
Edit Module
Seen on the Scene

Baptiste & Bottle Fires Up River North’s Cocktail Scene

This cocktail is lit.

By Peter Ranvestel and Carrie Schedler

Published today at 3:40 p.m.

Spanish Coffee at Baptiste & Bottle
Spanish Coffee at Baptiste & Bottle   Photo: Peter Ranvestel

There’s plenty of eating happening at Baptiste & Bottle (101 E. Erie St., River North),  on the 20th floor of the Conrad hotel. But this restaurant also has a bit of a bourbon obsession, and their cocktails are getting plenty of play too, with showy presentations befitting the high-rise views (like, say, the pictured Spanish Coffee, which involves rimming a cocktail glass in sugar and Bacardi 151 and lighting it on fire).

You’ll see lots of people finishing up a meal if you stop by, as we did, on a Saturday evening, but there’s a crowd of drinkers, too. (And if you’re able to stop by during the day, you’ll be rewarded with a view of the lake.)

Here’s what we saw when we stopped in.

Photo gallery

Share

Edit Module

Advertisement

Edit Module
Submit your comment

Comments are moderated. We review them in an effort to remove foul language, commercial messages, abuse, and irrelevancies.

Edit Module