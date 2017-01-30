Baptiste & Bottle Fires Up River North’s Cocktail Scene

There’s plenty of eating happening at Baptiste & Bottle (101 E. Erie St., River North), on the 20th floor of the Conrad hotel. But this restaurant also has a bit of a bourbon obsession, and their cocktails are getting plenty of play too, with showy presentations befitting the high-rise views (like, say, the pictured Spanish Coffee, which involves rimming a cocktail glass in sugar and Bacardi 151 and lighting it on fire).

You’ll see lots of people finishing up a meal if you stop by, as we did, on a Saturday evening, but there’s a crowd of drinkers, too. (And if you’re able to stop by during the day, you’ll be rewarded with a view of the lake.)

Here’s what we saw when we stopped in.

