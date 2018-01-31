Five Great Restaurant Week Deals With Reservations Still Available

Last week, we brought you the definitive guide to Chicago Restaurant Week. It lays out all the best (and worst) deals, and warns when you could possibly lose money on this “bargain” experience. But it’s possible that you don’t want to wade through a 350-line spreadsheet just to make dinner reservations, so I did it for you: These five spots are some of the best picks for Restaurant Week—and they all still have reservations available.

845 W. Washington Ave., West Loop

Chef John Manion’s all-fire restaurant was one of the biggest openings of 2016 and it’s still going strong. Its menu includes treats like French onion empanadas, a grilled ribeye with chimichurri, and grilled chorizo with white beans. You’ll definitely get enough food, and the gorgeous space is worth a visit.

205 E. Pearson St., Streeterville

Lunch is always the best deal during Restaurant Week, and just-opened Marisol is a great spot for it. Located in the Museum of Contemporary Art, this spot from chef Jason Hammel of Lula Café is getting raves. For just $22, you get three courses with dishes like Burrata toast with candied squash, a porchetta sandwich with apple mostarda, and a seasonal ice cream sandwich. Allow yourself time for a leisurely lunch break.

1960 N. Damen Ave., Bucktown

It’s rare that I recommend somewhere that doesn’t give the diner choices. But this awesome Japanese spot is serving a whopping six courses for just $33, which is one of the better values of Restaurant Week. Highlights include miso-marinated duck breast, broiled black cod, and matcha cheesecake.

11 E. Walton St., Gold Coast

Our own Jeff Ruby enjoyed Margeaux Brasserie when he reviewed it, but, let’s face it—the place is kind of pricey. (Not surprising, given that it’s in the Waldorf Astoria.) That’s why this three-course, $33 menu that includes dishes like pan-roasted scallops and a smoked salmon tartine is such a good deal.

1015 N. Rush St., Gold Coast

The value here is pretty incredible, as you’ll see from our master spreadsheet, so if you haven’t been before, now’s the time. Order the big eye tuna orecchiette with broccoli rabe and chilies or the veal breast with roasted apple. You’re doing Restaurant Week right.

Share







