Pokeworks Swims into Fulton Market, and Other Dining News

It’s still a pretty slow time of year for big restaurant openings, but if you’re a poke fan, there are some new options in town for you: Pokeworks (1017 W. Lake St.) has come to Chicago from New York, and is open in Fulton Market. Pono Ono Poke (1630 Chicago Ave.), a combination juice bar and poke spot, has just opened in Evanston.

The Jean Banchet Awards, the Chicago-based dining accolades, were given out this past Sunday night. The complete list of winners is here and award recipients included Monteverde for Restaurant of the Year, Andrew Zimmerman (of Sepia and Proxi) for Chef of the Year, Income Tax for Best Bar and Smyth for Best New Restaurant. Congratulations to all the nominees and winners!

While 42 Grams, the beloved Uptown mini-restaurant closed last year, fans can re-live the good memories, as a documentary made about the restaurant is about to premiere. On Saturday, January 27 at the Gene Siskel Film Center, the movie, also entitled 42 Grams, has its first public showing. Tickets are available online.

Have you always been curious about Chinese cuisine? If so, the Trib has your back—they’re running a special feature where readers can ask any question they want about Chinatown, Chinese food, Chinese restaurants or regional cuisines, and those questions might become the subject of an article. Interactive service journalism at its best, check it out.

We’re all doomed to obesity: White Castle now delivers through Grubhub. According a release from the company, more than 75 different White Castle locations around the nation (including in Chicago) are now offering delivery. They’ll even bring you breakfast.

