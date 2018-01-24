Sun Wah BBQ Gets “America’s Classics” Status, and More Dining News

Openings

As of today, the Warbler (4533 N. Lincoln Ave.) is open for business. The Lincoln Square restaurant, a next door neighbor to Gather from the same operating team, will eventually offer all-day dining and a huge patio space, though it’s dinner-only for now. Read our coverage here.

Taylor Gourmet (1 N. Dearborn St.), a hoagie spot out of Washington D.C., opened its first Chicago location this week in the Loop. It features (obviously) some serious sandwiches made with fresh ingredients, as well as Philly-style cheesesteaks. They’ve even got a range of vegan and vegetarian options.

Morsels

Green Zebra may have closed on New Years Eve, but acclaimed chef Shawn McClain isn’t slowing down. His newest project? A culinary concept in Detroit at the top of the skyscraper that houses GM’s headquarters. It opens later this year; maybe it’s time for a road trip to Michigan?

One of the best parts of the James Beard Awards is the America’s Classics, the foundation’s nod to smaller, less fancy, independent restaurants around the country that are doing amazing things. This year, Chicago’s own Sun Wah BBQ (5039 N. Broadway, Uptown) is going to be honored by the Beards.

The closings continue to come, and this time, hometown hero Rick Bayless got hit – his Wicker Park outpost, Fonda Frontera, closed this past weekend. The space had a previous identity as a variation on Bayless’s Xoco concept, but I guess Wicker Park just isn’t interested in this kind of restaurant.

The Whistler is branching out, as the owners behind the venerable Logan Square cocktail bar are working on Sleeping Village (3734 W. Belmont Ave., Avondale), a large music venue and bar. Don’t expect a giant list of craft cocktails here, though; this will be a beer-focused spot. Opening should come by the end of this month

Share







