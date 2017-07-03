Brickhouse Tavern Promises a Twist on the Ballpark Experience

If you’re looking to take in the Wrigleyville atmosphere this summer, a new two-level tavern gets you as close to being a bleacher bum as you can get without a ticket.

The prolific Four Corners Tavern Group has opened Brickhouse Tavern (3647 N. Clark St.), in collaboration with Hickory Street Capital. The latter group (owned by the Ricketts family, which also owns the Cubs) is the developer behind the new retail-and-dining plaza the Park at Wrigley, where Brickhouse is located.

Named after beloved Chicago broadcaster Jack Brickhouse, the sports-themed tavern serves up “twists on Chicago favorites and ballpark favorites,” says Ryan Devitt, Four Corners’s culinary director. Expect sandwiches, salads, pizzas, and lots of appetizers, like the buffalo chicken waffle cone (flash-fried chicken tenderloin, buffalo sauce, bleu cheese, tarragon, chives) and loaded potato twists (BBQ pulled pork, cheddar ale sauce, banana peppers, scallions, sour cream).

Devitt also promises some trendier items, like a tuna poke (raw tuna, brown rice, watermelon, mango, edamame, coconut chips) and a dry take on the Nashville hot sandwich (dehydrated hot sauce, fried boneless chicken breast, bacon ranch, pickles, brioche bun). Prices will range from $9 to $13 for entrees.

Amy Arnold, a Four Corner pastry chef, will provide homemade gelato, doughnuts, and sundaes for dessert. For drinks, they’re offering “summer brews,” Deep Eddy Vodka cocktails, and an assortment of red, white, and sparkling wines, Devitt says.

The expansive indoor-outdoor space can seat about 900 (including a 225-seat party room), with floor-to-ceiling windows, two outdoor terraces, and views of the plaza and the exterior of Wrigley. Design touches like cobblestone brick floors and baseball memorabilia throughout evoke the historic ballpark that’s just next door.

On game days, Cubs games will stream live on the TVs (without the typical broadcast delay). Even when the boys in blue are out of town, the restaurant will be open seven days a week, 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. (3 a.m. on Saturdays).

