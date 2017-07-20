Paramount Room Is Closing, Plus Other Dining News This Week

Openings

Matthias Merges (Yusho, A10) steps up to the plate with Lucky Dorr (1101 W. Waveland Ave., Wrigleyville), the most recent addition to the Park at Wrigley. On the vintage ballpark-themed bar’s roster: exclusive local brews from the likes of Begyle and Maplewood, plus soft pretzels and other salty snacks designed for beer pairing. (More news from Merges, though—he’s decided to shutter the Hyde Park and Logan Square locations of Yusho.)

The Mastro family has unveiled Steak 48 (615 N. Wabash Ave., River North), a 12,000-square-foot, two-story restaurant where twenty-year steakhouse veteran Brian Key (Gibsons, Weber Grill) serves as executive chef.

As owner Michael Madden (Nico Osteria) promised, Left Coast Food & Juice has gone multilocational. The fast-casual, healthy/allergy-friendly food purveyor opened its second location today in River North (717 N. Wells St.), offering an expanded menu of rosé, plus a dozen craft brews on tap and draft kombucha.

Morsels

Prepare to say so long to the Paramount Room (415 N. Milwaukee Ave., River West), set to shutter at the end of September following 10 years of service. The restaurant earned Bib Gourmand recognition, along with lots of love for its craft beer program.

Should you be a fan of both tacos and star chefs, swing by Big Star (1531 N. Damen Ave., Wicker Park) around 5 p.m. Sunday. Paul Kahan will be joined by Sean Brock (of Husk in Charleston and Nashville), who’s created snacks and tacos that’ll be served up a la carte.

