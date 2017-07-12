Shore Club Will Bring Upscale Dining to North Avenue Beach

Maybe you go to North Avenue Beach to hit up the sand volleyball court. Perhaps it’s to people-watch. But—with all due respect to Castaways—you surely don’t go in search of a good meal.

“Across the world you have high-end amazing restaurants on beachfronts,” points out Lisa Jaroscak. She and her business partners (Robbie Schloss, Nicholas Thayer, and Bill La Macchia, Jr.) feel our city’s lakefront has been crying out for upscale dining, and as a result, dreamt up the ambitious-sounding Shore Club (1603 N. Lake Shore Dr., Old Town).

When the seasonal, multi-million-dollar project launches in August, it’ll include a trio of concepts: The Patio at Shore Club, The Restaurant at Shore Club, and The Oasis at Shore Club. Jaroscak likens the semi-permanent structure to Oak Street Beach’s waterfront dining. “It’s basically a glass tent,” she says of the restaurant, which will be open from May 1 to November 1 in the coming years. For casual beach-goers seeking a quick meal or frosty beverage, there’s the Patio, outfitted with a walk-up bar stocking canned cocktails and beer.

Catering to the less casual, the covered, open-air Restaurant mimics a waterfront country club and sports sea green, white, and gold to “let the lake front bring the highlight of the décor,” per Jaroscak. Food is served up at stations for brunch, and while seafood gets top billing, Elizabeth Tokarczyk (Inspired Events) will cook up additional proteins and vegetarian options as well.

And for the downright fancy, the Oasis is the spot. “It has a pampered vibe to it,” says Jaroscak. This means you’ll lounge with your crew in a sunbed, daybed, or cabana; snack on shareable, Mediterranean-inspired seafood platters; and sip pretty cocktails. The latter includes the large-format Beach Party—cucumber-infused vodka, pineapple and lime juices, jalapeño, and sparkling wine, adorned with either a giant copper pineapple or a flamingo.

