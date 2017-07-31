Drink Like a Movie Star at BLVD

The dining room at BLVD (817 W. Lake St., West Loop) feels like a throwback to a far more decadent time. That’s how it’s supposed to be—lounging in a velvet banquette, you can almost imagine yourself living through the golden era of Hollywood.

The bar menu is heavy on wines by the glass and original cocktail creations, which many in the mixed crowd were enjoying on Saturday. Unsurprisingly, the menu includes a take on the classic Boulevardier cocktail (traditionally made with Campari, rye, and vermouth), with bourbon, Gancia Americano, saffron, and herbes de Provence.

Here’s what we saw when we stopped in.

Photo gallery «

1

2

»

Share







