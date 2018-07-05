Terrace 16 Replaces Sixteen at Trump Tower, and More Dining News

Openings

I reported months back on the sad closing of Sixteen, the Michelin-starred spot in Trump Tower. The silver lining: another restaurant was coming to the space—although, at the time, it wasn’t clear what it was going to be. Well, now Terrace 16 (401 N. Wabash Ave., River North) is open, with both indoor and alfresco dining. Its menu is also more approachable than its forebear’s, including dishes such as grilled oysters, sweet pea garden toast, and a baked Alaska with local blackberries.

After almost two years out of commission, the Diner Grill (1635 W. Irving Park Rd., Streeterville) reopens tomorrow, so you’ll be able to get all your late-night hash browns and burgers.

Morsels

Another week of some sad closings. A-10, the upscale Hyde Park spot that led that neighborhood’s dining renaissance a few years ago, has closed. Eater reports that Kingsbury Street Café in Lincoln Park is no longer in business. And I missed this closing a few weeks ago: Grange Hall Burger Bar on West Randolph is gone. Replacing it is The Front Room (844 W. Randolph St., West Loop), a New Orleans–inspired bar.

I covered the opening of Ballast Point Brewpub (212 N. Green St., West Loop) with great excitement, and the news just got even better. This weekend, the taproom is opening a new rooftop patio, offering the brewery’s full beer selection. The space will also have its own kitchen.

If you love Honey Butter Fried Chicken (3361 N. Elston Ave., Avondale), the restaurant has introduced a fun new collaboration with Piece Brewery and Pizzeria (1927 W. North Ave., Wicker Park). You can now order the Honey Butter Fried Chicken Pizza, a pie with red peppers, banana peppers, Piece’s red sauce, three cheeses, and, of course, fried chicken. The two eateries have previously worked together to create various temporary bites, but this is a permanent menu item.

Share







