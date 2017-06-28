Blue Door Farm Stand Finally Opens, and More Dining News

Openings

Petit Margeaux (11 E. Walton Pl., Gold Coast), the first of two new concepts from James Beard award-winner Michael Mina (Michael Mina restaurant in San Francisco) in the Waldorf Astoria, is up and running. The lobby-level patisserie mimics cafés along the Champs-Elysees, serving both a savory menu and pastries, plus coffee. Margeaux Brasserie, the full-service French affair, is scheduled to open July 10. Read more.

The prolific Four Corners Tavern Group (Benchmark, Federales) is making sure to cover all corners of the city, expanding into Cubs’ Country with Brickhouse Tavern (3647 N. Clark St., Wrigleyville), a multi-level, sports-focused (duh) bar and restaurant that’s just opened at the new Park at Wrigley.

Two years in the making, farm-to-table spot Blue Door Farm Stand (2010 N. Halsted St., Lincoln Park) has resurfaced in far more spacious digs, expanding on its former offerings to include a full bar and in-house bakery.

Build Coffee (6100 S. Blackstone Ave., Woodlawn) is caffeinating the South Side with espresso-based drinks (made from Halfwit Coffee Roasters’ beans). There’s also an onsite consignment bookstore for selling used books from local publishers.

Morsels

Eater released its annual Young Guns list late last week, honoring up-and-coming culinary talent, and Dave Park of Hanbun (665 Pasquinelli Dr., Westmont) made the cut. Included in his biographical write-up was this impressive tidbit: The restaurant’s juhnyuk tasting dinners are completely booked up through the middle of 2018, and they’re taking no more reservations, as that’s when Hanbun’s lease is up. They’re considering next steps, including potentially moving into a new space.

Share







