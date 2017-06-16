Proxi, the Long-Awaited Neighbor to Sepia, Opens in the West Loop

Morsels

Sometimes it feels like all we talk about is restaurant closures, and unfortunately, this week is no different. On Saturday, critical darling Bar Marta (2700 W. Chicago Ave., Humboldt Park) will shut its doors after two years of serving up impressive small plates. And Eleven City Diner (2301 N. Clark St.) is done in Lincoln Park following a landlord dispute, though its South Loop location is sticking around.

Openings

Emmanuel Nony and chef/partner Andrew Zimmerman have debuted the long-awaited follow-up/next-door neighbor to Sepia. At Proxi (565 W. Randolph St., West Loop) Zimmerman uses a wood charcoal oven and two woodburning grills to create dishes inspired by the duo’s global travels.

When one door closes—with last week’s surprising shuttering of MK Restaurant—another opens for DMK Restaurant Group. The opening in this case is Marshall’s Landing (222 W. Merchandise Mart Plz., River North), a casual restaurant, lounge, and event venue that serves up seasonally inspired food, artisanal coffee, and craft cocktails to Merch Mart workers and neighbors.

Former DMK rockstar chef Zoe Schor (Ada Street) has made a go of it with her first solo venture. At the vintage-chic Split-Rail (2500 W. Chicago Ave., West Town), Schor puts a modern spin on all-American staples including green bean casserole and chicken nuggets.

