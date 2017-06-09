Sick of Rosé? Neither Are We, But Here Are 5 New Ways to Enjoy It

Until someone invents a beverage that pairs as perfectly with al fresco drinking as rosé, there’s no stopping the obsession. Luckily, bars and restaurants around the city are switching things up with creative offerings that go beyond a simple pour.

Here, five clever ways to get your rosé fix on National Rosé Day (coming up this Saturday) and the rest of summer, too.

Frosé ($13) at The Hampton Social

Consider the breezy River North hang Chicago’s rosé headquarters, as evidenced by the neon pink “Rosé All Day” sign on the wall. Their signature frozen version of rosé—frosé, naturally—will be half priced on June 10.

353 W. Hubbard St., River North

Rosé Ice Cubes at Clever Rabbit

Wicker Park’s answer to Bad Hunter, which opened late last month, found a fix for the bummer that is warm wine: rosé ice cubes, coming when their brunch menu drops in the next couple of months. Ice-in-wine faux pas be damned. (Price not yet available.)

2015 W. Division, Wicker Park

Rosé and Poke ($20) at SteakBar

Forget the steak: Swing by the four-story meat mecca on Wednesdays to take advantage of the rosé and poke special. Twenty bucks gets you a bottle of rosé and a bowl of tuna poke ready to be dressed up with the toppings of your choice.

1500 N. Wells St., Old Town

Rosé Popsicles ($5) at Wood

Pink wine plus fresh strawberries plus a healthy hit of nostalgia, these rosé popsicles check all the boxes. They—plus other flavors, rotating weekly—are available for $5 a pop.

3335 N. Halsted St., Lake View

Raspberry Frosé ($12) at The Sixth

Another reason you’ll want to score a seat on The Sixth’s 70-person patio: The raspberry frosé, which Benjamin Schiller rolled out Memorial Day weekend, is only served outside.

2200 W. Lawrence Ave., Lincoln Square

