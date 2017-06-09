Sick of Rosé? Neither Are We, But Here Are 5 New Ways to Enjoy It
Rosé in a glass? You can do better than that.
Until someone invents a beverage that pairs as perfectly with al fresco drinking as rosé, there’s no stopping the obsession. Luckily, bars and restaurants around the city are switching things up with creative offerings that go beyond a simple pour.
Here, five clever ways to get your rosé fix on National Rosé Day (coming up this Saturday) and the rest of summer, too.
Frosé ($13) at The Hampton Social
Consider the breezy River North hang Chicago’s rosé headquarters, as evidenced by the neon pink “Rosé All Day” sign on the wall. Their signature frozen version of rosé—frosé, naturally—will be half priced on June 10.
353 W. Hubbard St., River North
Rosé Ice Cubes at Clever Rabbit
Wicker Park’s answer to Bad Hunter, which opened late last month, found a fix for the bummer that is warm wine: rosé ice cubes, coming when their brunch menu drops in the next couple of months. Ice-in-wine faux pas be damned. (Price not yet available.)
2015 W. Division, Wicker Park
Rosé and Poke ($20) at SteakBar
Forget the steak: Swing by the four-story meat mecca on Wednesdays to take advantage of the rosé and poke special. Twenty bucks gets you a bottle of rosé and a bowl of tuna poke ready to be dressed up with the toppings of your choice.
1500 N. Wells St., Old Town
Rosé Popsicles ($5) at Wood
Pink wine plus fresh strawberries plus a healthy hit of nostalgia, these rosé popsicles check all the boxes. They—plus other flavors, rotating weekly—are available for $5 a pop.
3335 N. Halsted St., Lake View
Raspberry Frosé ($12) at The Sixth
Another reason you’ll want to score a seat on The Sixth’s 70-person patio: The raspberry frosé, which Benjamin Schiller rolled out Memorial Day weekend, is only served outside.
2200 W. Lawrence Ave., Lincoln Square
