Cabana Club Is the Casual Rooftop Bar of Your Dreams
High enough for a great view, and low enough to feel the vibe of the city.
A sixth-floor rooftop might not sound as impressive as some of the options downtown, but a perch at Cabana Club (2018 W. North Ave., Wicker Park) lets you feel above the city while still hearing the buzz of everything below you.
Did we mention there’s no wait? While sister bar Up & Up had a two-hour line, folks were flowing in and out of Cabana Club, sticking a toe in the probably-too-small-for-real-swimming pool, grabbing frozen cocktails and beers, and enjoying the view. With a DJ spinning all night, it feels half Wicker Park, half Vegas.
Here’s what we saw when we stopped in.
