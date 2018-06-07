A New Oyster Restaurant in the Gold Coast and More Dining News

Opening

Chicago has a new oyster spot. Juniper Spirits & Oysters (1244 N. Dearborn Pkwy., Gold Coast) is named for my two favorite things and is now open in the Claridge House. Seafood, obviously, is its focus. The kitchen serves both an oyster and a lobster roll, along with “sauced oysters” that are topped with alcohol-infused granitas for a cocktails-meets-the-ocean combo.

Morsels

For the ultimate luxury experience, check out this upcoming dinner at Blvd (817 W. Lake St., West Loop). On Monday, June 18, the restaurant will be hosting a “vertical dinner”—featuring a vertical wine tasting served alongside various dry-aged rib eyes. In addition to other courses, the main event is a set of Creekstone Farms rib eyes aged to different specifications (all the way up to 60 days), so guests can compare flavors, paired with different vintages of Cardinale Cabernet. Tickets are $250; call 312-526-3116 for reservations and info.

It’s Pride month, which means … a bunch of Pride-themed food specials that aren’t very good or exciting. Luckily, there’s at least one exception to every rule: Passion House Coffee Roasters (2631 N. Kedzie Ave., Logan Square) has teamed up with Equality Illinois to offer a special single-origin coffee from New Guinea. 50 percent of all proceeds will fund Equality Illinois’s fight for LGBTQ rights.

It’s Negroni Week! More than 40 Chicago bars are serving fun takes on the Negroni, sponsored by Imbibe magazine. Find the complete list of bars online.

It’s high time for riverfront drinking, and there are some new options coming to the RiverWalk. First, a new project called the Chicago Brewhouse is coming to a spot between State Street and North Wabash Avenue. And I’m excited for a new location of the Northman (the awesome Lincoln Square cider bar) at the former Cyrano’s space.

