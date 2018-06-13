A Speakeasy-Inspired Bar Comes to River North and More Dining News

Openings

River Roast (315 N. LaSalle Dr., River North) has opened a new bar space. Reid Bar is a coffee shop by day and a cocktail bar by night, with a speakeasy vibe and a full menu. There’s a rotating punch selection, “dealer’s choice” option, and a whole series of cocktails that pair with flavors of coffee and tea, to blend together all hours of the day.

Aba (302 N. Green St., West Loop), the Mediterranean-inspired sister restaurant to Ema, has opened. We covered the details last month; expect a bright, lush space, lots of vegetables, and a large raw bar selection.

Morsels

The death of Anthony Bourdain has touched an incredible number of eaters throughout the city, and many local food writers and diners have written about what he meant to them. Fooditor has rounded up the best of these tributes and remembrances.

At this point, Greektown is becoming a near-ghost town. Roditys has closed after 45 years, joining The Parthenon and Pegasus on the list of former giants of the neighborhood. Hang out at the Greek Islands while you can, folks.

Looking for some Father’s Day dinner ideas? Make sure you’ve reserved tables in advance, and if you haven’t already made plans, the Tribune has a great, comprehensive roundup of specials, including everything from Pappy Van Winkle to oysters.

