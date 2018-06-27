Eataly Celebrates the Italian Coast with a Pop-Up Restaurant and More Dining News

Opening

Eataly has a new restaurant. Sabbia (43 E. Ohio Street, River North), a coastal-themed joint, has taken over a central place in the Italian food hall. Expect tons of seafood, pastas, and plenty of rose, but be sure to head in quickly—this is a one-season-only offering, scheduled to close at the end of summer.

Morsels

One odd tidbit of food news this week: Replay Lincoln Park (2833 N. Sheffield Ave.) announced that it would be banning guests wearing Trump’s signature “Make American Great Again” hats from its bar (and guests with face tattoos). After causing a predictable stir, the owner told the Tribune that it was a joke. Apparently, he didn’t intend to ban anyone, although he did want to provoke conversation. Well, that worked.

If you haven’t yet bought a copy of Chef Bill Kim’s new cookbook, Korean BBQ: Master Your Grill in Seven Sauces, this is the perfect opportunity. On Saturday, between 3 and 5 p.m., Bar Biscay will serve a selection of dishes inspired by Kim’s book, alongside cocktails. The book will be available for purchase, and you can get it signed by Kim on the spot.

If you’re a fan of the wedge salad (and if you’re not, what’s wrong with you?), you need to read this definitive roundup by Nick Kindelsperger. He tracks down some of the city’s best (I was lucky enough to munch on his favorite with him at GT Prime) and muses on why this “silliest” salad is such a favorite.

