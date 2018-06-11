The Very Best of the City’s Best Places to Eat

 Edit Module
Consider this elite Top 10 list a delicious sneak peek at our 50 Best Restaurants, a special newsstand-only edition of Chicago magazine, out June 14, written and compiled by the magazine’s critics.

What makes a superlative restaurant? For the dining team at Chicago, it comes down to more than just stellar food, an inviting atmosphere, and attentive service. To be honored as the best, a restaurant has to possess all those things, to be sure, but it also has to deliver something ineffable. It has to be the kind of spot you text your friends about before you’ve even finished your meal: “You’ve got to try this place!” All the places in our 50 Best Restaurants dining guide—a lavishly illustrated compendium complete with recipes from featured chefs—clear that bar.

Meanwhile, get a taste, below, of the very best Chicago’s dynamic dining scene has to offer.

Alinea

1 Alinea

Grant Achatz’s avant-garde icon is still the most mind-blowing dining experience in the city.

Oriole

2 Oriole

Tweezer food cooked without gimmickry—just warmth, soul, and an intuitive understanding of flavor.

Lula Cafe

3 Lula Cafe

No other restaurant in the city embodies the farm-to-table ethic as fully as this Logan Square pioneer.

Schwa

4 Schwa

Twelve years in, this idiosyncratic BYO is as rambunctious and daring as ever.

Topolobampo

5 Topolobampo

Rick Bayless’s fanciest outpost infuses Mexican flavors with artistry and emotion.

Spiaggia

6 Spiaggia

Pasta perfection, in a room that somehow only gets more gorgeous with time.

George Trois

7 George Trois

Michael Lachowicz mines the elegance of the past to create a new way forward for Gallic cuisine.

Goosefoot

8 Goosefoot

A meal at this jewel box of a restaurant feels like a journey into the chef’s heart and home.

Boka

9 Boka

Lee Wolen’s cooking is profound, clean, subtle, and straight-up beautiful.

Blackbird

10 Blackbird

This sleek West Loop veteran remains as hip and alluring as the day it opened.

