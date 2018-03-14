Here Are Chicago’s 2018 James Beard Award Nominees

Ten Chicago restaurants and industry professionals were announced this morning as James Beard Restaurant and Chef Award nominees. While Chicago was not represented in the Outstanding Chef or Outstanding Restaurant categories, it swept the Best Chef: Great Lakes division, with a shortlist that includes Lee Wolen of Boka, who takes one of four nominations for the Boka Restaurant Group.

The list features four women, including Sarah Rinkavage of Marisol for Rising Star Chef of the Year. Also noted is Sun Wah BBQ, which was designated by James Beard Foundation as one of America’s Classics.

Here are the finalists:

Outstanding Baker

Greg Wade, Publican Quality Bread

Outstanding Pastry Chef

Meg Galus, Boka

Outstanding Restaurateur

Kevin Boehm and Rob Katz, Boka Restaurant Group (Boka, GT Fish & Oyster, Girl & the Goat, and others)

Outstanding Service

Boka

Rising Star Chef of the Year

Sarah Rinkavage, Marisol

Best Chef: Great Lakes (IL, IN, MI, OH)

Andrew Brochu, Roister

Abraham Conlon, Fat Rice

Beverly Kim and Johnny Clark, Parachute

David Posey and Anna Posey, Elske

Lee Wolen, Boka

