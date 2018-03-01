Ludlow Liquors Serves Up Cocktails by the Ounce, and Other Dining News

Openings

After a slight stumble involving a chef change, Bar Biscay (1450 W. Chicago Ave.) is open for business in Noble Square. The restaurant, from the team behind MFK, brings together the coastal foods of Spain and France, and will offer some pretty awesome happy hour pintxos (Spanish bar bites) between 3 and 6 p.m.

Ludlow Liquors (2959 N. California Ave., Avondale), the new Avondale bar that offers cocktails by the ounce and some great food from a separate concept called Old Habits, is now open for business.

Chef Debbie Gold is back on the Chicago scene with Tied House (3157 N. Southport Ave.), which is offering sophisticated dishes like beeswax aged mackerel and milk-braised pork in a beautiful, airy space in the Southport Corridor.

Morsels

One of Chicago’s prettiest dining rooms is going away. Le Colonial is giving up its Gold Coast location and moving a few doors away after more than 20 years in the same spot. But you’ve got some time—the move isn’t happening until the end of 2018.

Are the chicken fingers at Raising Cane’s (coming to Chicago next week from its Louisiana roots) the best in the nation? Dennis Lee, writing in The Takeout, thinks so. “Raising Cane’s fingers, despite being white-meat tenderloins, are drippingly juicy. That may sound vulgar, but it’s no exaggeration.”

The Tribune has done everyone in Chicago a service, and has reviewed every single restaurant in Chinatown (all 70!) to create the definitive guide. Definitely worth bookmarking and making your own little dining checklist.

