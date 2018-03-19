Edit Module
Seen on the Scene

Marz’s Bridgeport Taproom Is Here

And they have plenty of beer.

By Peter Ranvestel and Teresa Manring

Published today at 5:52 p.m.

Marz's Blue Collared Bologna sandwich with their homage to Miller High Life, Chug Life.
Marz’s Blue Collared Bologna sandwich with their homage to Miller High Life, “Chug Life.”   Photo: Peter Ranvestel

Looking for a place to hang with the whole family? Look no further than Marz Community Brewing’s airy, sunlit taproom. On Saturday afternoon, young couples and families with small kids enjoyed the Bridgeport brewery’s playful vibe and whimsical drafts, like their homage to Miller High Life (dubbed “Chug Life”), and crowd pleaser Jungle Boogie.

Here’s what we saw when we dropped by:

Photo gallery

