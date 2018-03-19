Marz’s Bridgeport Taproom Is Here

Looking for a place to hang with the whole family? Look no further than Marz Community Brewing’s airy, sunlit taproom. On Saturday afternoon, young couples and families with small kids enjoyed the Bridgeport brewery’s playful vibe and whimsical drafts, like their homage to Miller High Life (dubbed “Chug Life”), and crowd pleaser Jungle Boogie.

