Revolution Brewing Opens a Taproom in White Sox Territory and More Dining News

Opening

Minigrow (28 S. Wabash Ave.), the fresh noodle and salad bowl spot for healthy, savory dishes, is now open for business.

Morsels

More closings to cover this week. Leghorn Chicken lasted about 3 years in River North in the former Ohio House Coffee Shop space, but apparently the original location will keep on going. Dunlay’s in Logan Square is closing after 13 years. And one of our favorite pop-ups, Claudia, is no more, as founding Chef Trevor Teich has decamped for Vegas. Come back soon, chef.

If you enjoy beer and baseball, this is exciting news: Revolution Brewing is opening a spot at Guaranteed Rate Field. The Tribune reports that they’ll be opening a special taproom (with the regrettable name of “#SoxSocial Tap Room") serving their signature beers.

Bistro Campagne in Lincoln Square, one of my favorite French spots, is running a fun new promotion, the “Chef’s Dinner at the Bar.” It’s a special menu on the last Thursday of every month that, based on the initial menu, is going to give the kitchen staff a chance to play around a little bit more beyond their standard French bistro fare. The first installment, on March 29, has a French-Japanese theme. The dinner is $85 for three courses plus cocktails, and reservations can be made by calling 773-271-6100.

