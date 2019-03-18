Lucky Strike Social Has all the Games

So you want to go bowling, and play ping pong, and drink a beer, and do VR drag racing all at once.

Enter Lucky Strike Social, a new bar/arcade/bowling alley from the folks who brought you the barcade FTW and haute bowling alley Lucky Strike in Streeterville (the ones you have to walk through the AMC lobby to access).

This iteration of the bar opened last month on Addison, and boy, does it have have games. Among them: billiards, table tennis, Skee-Ball, air hockey, basketball, eight bowling lanes, and pretty much every Gameworks–style arcade machine ten-year-old you could want. They even throw kids’ parties, pre-priced by the bundle with arcade money and time on the lanes.

But really, Lucky Strike is for adults. The bar itself is massive, with two dozen beers, wine by the glass, and liquor on liquor on liquor. They also serve food, including some creative mashups (Philly cheesesteak eggrolls, filet mignon sliders) and ice cream.

Another highlight: The newest version of Sega’s popular Daytona Championship USA, a four-player racing game wherein each cockpit is equipped with an LCD probably larger than the one in your home.

Things were pretty quiet when we stopped by on a rainy Saturday, but you can bet your last token it’ll be packed come baseball season.