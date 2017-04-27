What You Need to Know About Chicago’s Dining Scene this Week

Openings

Tonight, Rockit Ranch Productions (Bottlefork, The Duck Inn, Rockit Bar & Grill) unveils Otto Mezzo (311 W. Chicago Ave., River North), a new Italian-inspired concept spearheaded by food and beverage director Kevin Hickey.

Cafe Spiaggia (980 N. Michigan Ave.) has tacked on a daytime caffeine component, calling it (fittingly) Coffee Counter. Stop by for drip coffee and espresso drinks from Vittoria Coffee, tea from Rare Tea Cellars, and housemade Italian pastries.

Sushi Taku (1904 W. Division St., Wicker Park) is the newest member of the Division Street sushi contingent. Perhaps separating it from the pack: a $24 all-you-can-eat deal.

Morsels

File under “news we’re not quite emotionally equipped to deal with yet”: Sometime this summer, critically beloved cured-fish café Snaggletooth (2819 N. Southport Ave., Lake View) will shutter. Bill Montagne and Jennifer Kim haven’t yet said when they’ll close or what’s next for them, but fingers crossed we won’t be without their trout for long.

That massive Crate & Barrel at 646 N. Michigan Ave. will become a massive Starbucks Reserve, a fancier version of your neighborhood Starbucks aimed at coffee-obsessed millennial customers, in 2019.

