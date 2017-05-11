A Rooftop Bar Opening, Wasabi Expansion, and More Dining News

Openings

The Robey Hotel has added a rooftop, poolside bar called Cabana Club (1616 N. Milwaukee Ave., Bucktown). While only guests are allowed to take a dip in the pool, anybody can sip a Mexican-themed cocktail whilst taking in the scene.

The recently renovated Talbott Hotel (20 E. Delaware Pl., Gold Coast) has a new dining option in 20 East—an American food restaurant and lounge that’s open from breakfast through dinner and operated by Four Corners Tavern Group (Steak Bar, Federales).

Fat Baby Tacos (109 W. Hubbard St., River North) is open and ready to sate Hubbard Street bargoers with tacos and burritos into the wee hours (until 5 a.m. Thursday to Saturday).

For those seeking a more authentic Mexican meal, West Loop newbie La Josie (740 W. Randolph St.)—a multilevel spot from a family that also operates a number of Mexican eateries on the South Side—may be the ticket.

The always-jammed ramen destination Wasabi (2115 N. Milwaukee Ave., Logan Square) has moved into the neighboring storefront, and switched from being BYOB to offering a full bar menu. In the original space, a separate concept (from the same ownership), Wasabi Sushi & Robata, will be BYOB when it opens in the coming weeks.

Rodelio Aglibot has opened his third FireFin Poké Shop (1415 N. Milwaukee Ave., Wicker Park). This location offers the mini-chain’s largest menu (including hot, fish-free items) and will roll out weekend brunch this summer.

Morsels

Now you can pig out at breakfast—the Purple Pig (500 N. Michigan Ave., River North) is now serving some morning specialties on weekdays from 8 to 10:30 a.m. Selections include smoked salmon with bagels and plenty of house-cured meats, of course.

The sad news of seafood café Snaggletooth’s demise is lessened by this: Bill Montagne will take over as chef de cuisine at Nico Osteria (1015 N. Rush St., Gold Coast) when Erling Wu-Bower steps out to open his new restaurant with fellow One Off Hospitality chef Cosmo Goss.

Share







