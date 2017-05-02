Alarmist Is a No-Frills Beer Hall Made for Drinking

Take a trip to Alarmist Brewing & Taproom (4055 W. Peterson Ave.) and you’ll likely find neighborhood folks who walked to the new Sauganash spot—even during a downpour, which was true when we visited last weekend.

There’s no exterior sign, so look carefully for the door on Peterson Avenue. Once you’re in, you’ll be treated to a nice spread of beer styles and very knowledgeable, chatty bartenders. There aren’t many watering holes nearby, so it’s a welcome addition to the area, neighbors told us. Plus, Alarmist hopes to open a large outdoor beer garden (permit and construction pending) soon.

Here’s what we saw when we stopped by.

Photo gallery

