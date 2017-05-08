Alulu Is A Lively Brewpub Hang in Pilsen
It’s got 20 beers on tap.
There can never be too many cheerful and lively places to down a beer or two in this city. So Alulu (2011 S. Laflin St.), a new Pilsen brewpub, is a welcome addition to the scene, with 20 beers on tap and elevated bar food coming out of the kitchen.
In addition to beers, there’s a selection of cocktails and craft sodas to drink as you take in the low-key space, decorated with reclaimed wood. Garage-door windows will open to the elements when the weather gets nice, too, making this an ideal neighborhood spot.
Here’s what we saw when we stopped by.
