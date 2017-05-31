Sal’s Trattoria Wants to Be Your Neighborhood Italian Eatery
Allen Sternweiler will serve up casual Italian food in Lake View.
Here’s the scoop on Sal’s Trattoria, a new venture helmed by Allen Sternweiler (Butcher & the Burger):
What: Casual neighborhood Italian. Expect soups, salads, pasta, and a few entrées—but no pizza. Sauces and Italian sausage for ravioli will be made in house. And, “I would be an idiot to not have soft-shells and chanterelles when they are in season,” Sternweiler says.
When: Opening the second week of June
Where: 2834 N. Southport Ave., in Lake View
Size: Sixty-two seats inside, with 48 more on the patio later this summer.
Booze: BYO when it opens but they expect to have a liquor license by the end of June. Sal’s will offer a small wine list, about 15 bottles (mostly by the glass), with a small reserve list for people who want to splurge, and classic cocktails.
Prices: Affordable for the neighborhood. Beef tenderloin is the only dish that breaks $20.
Why: Sternweiler explains, “There are strollers and kids everywhere, and we heard [a family-friendly space is] what the neighborhood wanted.”
Good to know: One small TV will be tucked in a corner, and the kitchen is in the basement, so “no one will hear me screaming,” he jokes.
Share
Advertisement
Try These Divine Pastries Made by Chicago Nuns
7 hours ago
The Freshest Asian Produce Grown Locally
7 hours ago
Submit your comment
Comments are moderated. We review them in an effort to remove foul language, commercial messages, abuse, and irrelevancies.