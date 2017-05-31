Edit Module
Sal’s Trattoria Wants to Be Your Neighborhood Italian Eatery

Allen Sternweiler will serve up casual Italian food in Lake View.

By Penny Pollack

Published today at 4:06 p.m.

Grilled calamari with capers, tomatoes, lemon, and olive oil
Grilled calamari with capers, tomatoes, lemon, and olive oil   Courtesy of Sal's Trattoria

Here’s the scoop on Sal’s Trattoria, a new venture helmed by Allen Sternweiler (Butcher & the Burger):

What: Casual neighborhood Italian. Expect soups, salads, pasta, and a few entrées—but no pizza. Sauces and Italian sausage for ravioli will be made in house. And, “I would be an idiot to not have soft-shells and chanterelles when they are in season,” Sternweiler says.

When: Opening the second week of June

Where: 2834 N. Southport Ave., in Lake View

Size: Sixty-two seats inside, with 48 more on the patio later this summer.

Booze: BYO when it opens but they expect to have a liquor license by the end of June. Sal’s will offer a small wine list, about 15 bottles (mostly by the glass), with a small reserve list for people who want to splurge, and classic cocktails.

Prices: Affordable for the neighborhood. Beef tenderloin is the only dish that breaks $20.

Why: Sternweiler explains, “There are strollers and kids everywhere, and we heard [a family-friendly space is] what the neighborhood wanted.”

Good to know: One small TV will be tucked in a corner, and the kitchen is in the basement, so “no one will hear me screaming,” he jokes.

